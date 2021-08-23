Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in International Paper by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $7,945,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 44.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after buying an additional 278,936 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $58.62. 56,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.