Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. The Allstate makes up 1.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ALL traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.45. 41,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,113. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

