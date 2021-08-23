Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 52,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 25.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $884,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 145,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

C stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.93. 462,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,827,939. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

