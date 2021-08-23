Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 2,493 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.02. 152,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

