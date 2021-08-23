Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 969 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

IBM traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $139.73. The company had a trading volume of 106,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,967. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.