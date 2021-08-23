Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $5.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.99. 397,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,709,836. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

