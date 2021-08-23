Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 3,009 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.17. 125,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,268. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

