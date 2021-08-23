WSP Global (WSPOF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

WSP Global (OTCMKTS: WSPOF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$172.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$157.00 to C$166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$145.00 to C$152.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$160.00 to C$162.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – WSP Global is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59. WSP Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $129.96.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

