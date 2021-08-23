Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Down 1.3%

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.67 and last traded at $69.67. 27,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,763,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 196,092 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.