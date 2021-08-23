Xend Finance (XEND) Market Cap Hits $7.94 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $7.94 million and $3.95 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00131091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00162317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,375.01 or 0.99946822 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.69 or 0.01015541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.46 or 0.06697113 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

