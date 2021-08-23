Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after buying an additional 83,666 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after buying an additional 129,054 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 10.7% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $144.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.49. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.