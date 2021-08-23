Xion Finance Hits Market Cap of $384,285.49 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Xion Finance has a market cap of $384,285.49 and $16,268.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00129445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00161914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,617.58 or 1.00346937 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.11 or 0.01011424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.06 or 0.06876305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,169,091 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

