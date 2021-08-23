Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 3,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 161,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPOF. Citigroup started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

