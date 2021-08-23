XRP (XRP) Market Cap Tops $57.78 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XRP has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $57.78 billion and approximately $6.28 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00131591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00160974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,466.15 or 0.99913145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $507.69 or 0.01025450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.17 or 0.06639519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.12 or 0.00658712 BTC.

About XRP

XRP launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,313,705 coins and its circulating supply is 46,471,846,087 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

