xSigma (SIG) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. xSigma has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $29,592.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, xSigma has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About xSigma

SIG is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 12,285,851 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,845 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

