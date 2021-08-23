XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Cap of $117.02 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. XYO has a market cap of $117.02 million and approximately $588,822.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00051297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.63 or 0.00832734 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.