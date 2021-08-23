Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.61% of Evolution Petroleum worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.76. 872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,699. The company has a market capitalization of $125.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.23.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.