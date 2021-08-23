Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 2.32% of Armstrong World Industries worth $118,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $134,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

AWI traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,843. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

