Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,750,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,252 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.47% of FOX worth $102,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 293,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in FOX by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 10.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 374,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth $5,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.12. 89,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,613. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.