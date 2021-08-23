Yacktman Asset Management LP Grows Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 183,900 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.55% of Trecora Resources worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 61.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

NYSE TREC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $7.66. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,996. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $186.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 31,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $267,681.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 124,342 shares of company stock worth $1,028,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC).

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.