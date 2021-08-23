Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $263.86 Million Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,552 shares during the period. AMERCO makes up 2.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 2.28% of AMERCO worth $263,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter worth $172,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 4,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of UHAL stock traded up $4.37 on Monday, hitting $648.67. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,080. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $345.19 and a 12-month high of $666.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $590.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.