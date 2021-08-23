Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $347.07 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 3.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.39% of Booking worth $347,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $45.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,119.79. 9,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,194.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 206.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

