Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $415.74 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,132,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,131 shares during the quarter. News comprises approximately 4.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 2.73% of News worth $415,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 155.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in News by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in News by 22,169.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in News by 788.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 105.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 60,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

