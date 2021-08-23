Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $48.20 Million Stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 1.56% of FirstCash worth $48,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $83.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,602. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

