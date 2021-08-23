Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $75.15 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192,907 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $75,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.95. 1,049,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,813,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

