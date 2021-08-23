Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $97.15 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $97,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $6.63 on Monday, reaching $402.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,761. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $418.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

