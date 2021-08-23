Yacktman Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 120.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.75% of Legacy Housing worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 189,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 16.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $265,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,097,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,279,627 over the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEGH traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $17.91. 207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,915. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. Research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

