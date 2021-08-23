Yacktman Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,202,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,076,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 10.27% of Weatherford International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,984,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,159,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WFRD traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.12. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. Analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

