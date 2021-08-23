Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases 14,430 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of L3Harris Technologies worth $149,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 51.8% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,747,000 after buying an additional 17,186 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.05 on Monday, hitting $233.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,557. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

