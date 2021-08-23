Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases 8,550 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Northrop Grumman worth $160,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $1,935,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

