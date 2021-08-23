Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases 86,447 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,447 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.79% of The Cato worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Cato in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Cato in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Cato in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cato during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cato during the first quarter worth $150,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of CATO stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.86. 3,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.53. The Cato Co. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $403.53 million, a P/E ratio of 110.94 and a beta of 0.95.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Cato had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

