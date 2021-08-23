Yacktman Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,717,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,234 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for 1.7% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.03% of Huntsman worth $178,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $4,357,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Huntsman by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 75,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,126. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

