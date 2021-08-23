Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 16,765 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,765 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises 2.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.19% of The Charles Schwab worth $253,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,436 shares of company stock valued at $31,598,713. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.44. 104,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,607,128. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

