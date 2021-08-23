Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 221,988 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329,884 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 221,988 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $80,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

NYSE:COP traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 449,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,414,733. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

