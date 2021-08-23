Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 3,303 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,727,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 2.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.75% of Tyson Foods worth $201,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

TSN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

