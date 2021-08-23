Yacktman Asset Management LP Trims Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 734,014 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.09% of Ralph Lauren worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $35,780,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,931 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $10,320,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE RL traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.30. 23,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,906. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.63. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RL. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.