Yacktman Asset Management LP Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,375,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,443 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 3.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.15% of The Coca-Cola worth $344,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

KO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.60. The company had a trading volume of 280,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,746,236. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $244.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

