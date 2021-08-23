YAM V3 (YAM) Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001768 BTC on major exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $525,776.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00812367 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002040 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,905,832 coins and its circulating supply is 12,531,404 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.