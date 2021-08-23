Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.27

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 2581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557,855 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after acquiring an additional 402,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,378 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

