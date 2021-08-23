Ycash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $39,408.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $39,408.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.52 or 0.00328266 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00143606 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00155019 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002449 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,490,956 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

