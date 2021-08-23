YENTEN Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $85,613.87 and $42.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YENTEN has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,097.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.47 or 0.06730490 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.57 or 0.01365810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.10 or 0.00374970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00136994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.84 or 0.00639217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00340139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.57 or 0.00343346 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

