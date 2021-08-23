YFValue (YFV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One YFValue coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00051335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00833725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00103202 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

