YGGDRASH Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,650.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $4,650.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00057587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00812989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00102738 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

