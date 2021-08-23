YIELD App 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.39 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $57.91 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00015769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00051304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.00 or 0.00829276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002076 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,350,049 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

