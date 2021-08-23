Yield Protocol (YIELD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.07 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $1.07 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00057573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00050740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.20 or 0.00813621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00102566 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

YIELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.