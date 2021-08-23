YouGov (LON:YOU) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,320.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and last traded at GBX 1,312.50 ($17.15), with a volume of 19628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,220 ($15.94).

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,455 ($19.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,217.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.44.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

