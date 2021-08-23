Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Trimmed by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $24,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,494. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

