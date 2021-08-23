Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $59.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.45.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,084 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

