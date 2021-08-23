Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. Bentley Systems posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.82. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $5,102,466.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,736,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,823,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $4,628,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

