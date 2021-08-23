Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.56 Million

Analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will report sales of $206.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.90 million and the highest is $219.83 million. CURO Group reported sales of $182.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $822.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.78 million to $838.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $966.26 million, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CURO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

CURO Group stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $657.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $669,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,181,397 shares of company stock worth $18,862,558 in the last quarter. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in CURO Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CURO Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CURO Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

